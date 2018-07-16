Flavio Briatore thinks Mercedes is still the favourite for the 2018 world championship.

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel has taken an 8 point lead in the drivers’ standings, but former Renault boss Briatore thinks there is more to it than that.

"Ferrari only gained the upper hand because Mercedes was unlucky for two races," he told Radio Capital.

"Ferrari has a chance to win, but only if Lewis Hamilton makes mistakes," he added.

The flamboyant Italian also thinks Hamilton has the upper hand for another reason.

"Hamilton is just stronger than Vettel," said Briatore. "Sebastian has to fight a lot harder to keep his car under control. Lewis has found his rhythm in his car so that makes it easier for him."

As for what Ferrari needs to do next, Briatore has some advice.

"They should take Kimi out of the cockpit and give it to Leclerc. Otherwise they’ll never win the constructors’ trophy again. They have to take that risk," he said.