Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Mercedes snaps up Ferrari engine boss

"Sassi is continuing the development of his career"


12 December 2017 - 08h40, by GMM 

Former Ferrari engine boss Lorenzo Sassi is heading to arch F1 rival Mercedes.

In July, Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne confirmed rumours that respected designer Sassi had been either ousted from the F1 team, demoted or promoted.

"Sassi is continuing the development of his career. We did it with Cardile as well," he said.

Marchionne was referring to Enrico Cardile, who moved from Ferrari’s GT programme to head the F1 aero division.

Sassi’s move was in the opposite direction, but Speed Week now reports that the Italian did not want to work outside of F1 for Fiat Chrysler.

Spanish newspapers AS and Marca claim that Sassi is instead heading to Brixworth, where Mercedes designs and builds its championship winning F1 engines.

Other high profile Ferrari refugees who switched to Mercedes include Aldo Costa and James Allison.

Sassi, who was replaced at Maranello from within Ferrari’s GT division, worked for Ferrari for 11 years.

Ferrari and Mercedes did not comment.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 FIA Prize giving ceremony
Photos - Alfa Romeo Sauber launch
Photos - Yas Marina F1 tests - 28-29/11 (330 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (523 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (231 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (535 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (849 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (305 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Race (566 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (302 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1