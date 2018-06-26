Mercedes now appears ready to announce its 2019 driver lineup.

At Paul Ricard, Lewis Hamilton gave the strongest indication yet that his long-delayed new contract with Mercedes may finally be ready to sign.

"It’s going to be done and I think soon," said the world championship leader.

And although there have been rumours about Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon, it is expected that if Hamilton is re-signed, so too will be Valtteri Bottas.

"We do not want to delay anymore. We will announce it very soon," team boss Toto Wolff is quoted by Finland’s Iltalehti.

He has made clear that Mercedes wants Hamilton to stay, adding: "Valtteri is doing extraordinary work, and there is currently no reason to change the lineup."