Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Mercedes predicts bright future for Verstappen

"Max is the hot new guy"


29 November 2017 - 11h33, by GMM 

The top men at Mercedes are predicting a bright future for Max Verstappen.

Although earlier linked with a move to silver, 20-year-old Verstappen recently extended his stay at Red Bull through 2020.

"Max is the hot new guy," quadruple world champion Lewis Hamilton told De Telegraaf newspaper.

"There’s a big hype around him but the best way to end it is to keep beating him," he added.

Hamilton said Verstappen is not yet as good as himself or Sebastian Vettel, "but Max has incredible skills. I think that in 10 years time he will be as good as we are now."

Speaking to Italy’s Corriere della Sera, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff agrees: "Verstappen can be the next superstar.

"But first he has to complete his development process and combine the talent that he has already with the ability to develop a car."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (523 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (231 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (535 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (849 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (305 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Race (566 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (302 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Saturday (679 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Friday (753 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Thursday (364 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1