Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Mercedes opens door to Ricciardo

"I only said that we are loyal first of all to our drivers"


12 May 2018 - 09h10, by GMM 

Toto Wolff has opened the door to Daniel Ricciardo at Mercedes.

Earlier, the Mercedes boss appeared to rule out the Australian for 2019, saying: "If you’re happy with your wife, you don’t look at other women."

Wolff was hinting that if Lewis Hamilton or Valtteri Bottas are replaced, youngsters Esteban Ocon or George Russell are first in line to get the nod.

But the Austrian told Auto Bild: "I was not translated correctly.

"I only said that we are loyal first of all to our drivers. They are Lewis, Valtteri and the Mercedes young drivers. They come first.

"But if we were to look at others, Daniel is definitely among them."

Current Red Bull driver Ricciardo is out of contract at the end of this season.

But Wolff indicated that Mercedes is in fact happy with both Hamilton and Bottas.

"Valtteri deserved to win in Baku and could even have won the last two," he said. "It is very balanced between him and Lewis at the moment.

"Valtteri has very good cards in his hands," Wolff added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Friday (648 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Thursday (402 photos)
Photos - Alonso wins on WEC debut with Toyota at Spa (212 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Race (516 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Pre-race (187 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Saturday (734 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Friday (712 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Thursday (311 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Race (708 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Pre-race (274 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1