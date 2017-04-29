Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Mercedes not leaving F1 for Formula E - Lauda

"We will continue to be in formula one"


29 April 2017 - 13h25, by GMM 

Niki Lauda has denied Mercedes is tossing up between a future in F1 or the all-electric open wheeler series Formula E.

As F1 starts the process of planning for the new engine rules beyond 2020, it is notable that Mercedes has reserved a place for the future in the ever more popular and relevant electric series.

But Mercedes team chairman Lauda told Speed Week: "We did it (reserved the place) for strategic reasons.

"But we will continue to be in formula one. It (Formula E) is not under discussion for us as an alternative to formula one," he added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Friday (658 photos)
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Thursday (362 photos)
Photos - Sakhir F1 tests - 18-19/04 (502 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Race (424 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Pre-race (205 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Saturday (619 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Friday (586 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Thursday (370 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Race (538 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Pre-race (203 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1