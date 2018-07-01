Logo
F1 - Mercedes keeping same drivers - Lauda

"I guarantee that"


1 July 2018 - 10h15, by GMM 

Niki Lauda says Mercedes is definitely sticking with its current drivers beyond 2018.

It is believed Lewis Hamilton’s long-delayed new contract is now signed, and that the Briton has asked for Valtteri Bottas to also be retained until 2020.

"I guarantee that next year Lewis Hamilton and also Valtteri Bottas will drive for Mercedes. That is fixed," Lauda, the team chairman, confirmed to the ORF broadcaster in Austria.

The F1 legend said a "one line press release" will be put out "at some point".

"It will state that he (Hamilton) has signed and then the topic will finally be over," Lauda added.


