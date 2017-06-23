Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Mercedes has solved tyre trouble - Hembery

"The hard work paid off"


23 June 2017 - 14h35, by GMM 

Mercedes has now solved its early-season tyre problems.

That is the view of Pirelli chief Paul Hembery, referring to the way the German team bounced back from Monaco to dominate in Canada two weeks ago.

"The hard work paid off," the Briton told Germany’s Auto Bild.

"What they did between Monaco and Canada was impressive — a dramatic step," Hembery said in Geneva.

He also played down recent speculation that Mercedes’ struggle was amplified by an alleged advantage gained by Sebastian Vettel over the winter, as the Ferrari driver participated heavily in Pirelli’s 2017 test programme.

"We would have liked more top drivers as committed to work as Sebastian was (to join him)," Hembery said.

"He gave us important feedback from morning to night, pushing us in the direction the drivers wanted, and we have to thank him because it makes a difference whether an inexperienced driver or one of the best tests tyres," he added.

Still, he thinks any advantage Vettel got was fleeting.

"If there was an advantage, it was at the very first winter test this year," said Hembery.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Thursday (321 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Race (719 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Pre-race (183 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Saturday (618 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Friday (708 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Thursday (383 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Race (572 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Pre-race (222 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Saturday (750 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Friday (447 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1