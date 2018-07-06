Valtteri Bottas says he is not worried about car reliability ahead of the British grand prix.

That is despite the fact that the reigning champions had an awful Austrian grand prix mere days ago, with both Bottas and Lewis Hamilton retiring with failures.

But Finn Bottas says Mercedes has put everything right for Silverstone.

"The way the team reacted and found the bugs, it was really cool to see how quickly everything was fixed," he said.

"Everyone is confident that it will not happen again, so I’m not worried," Bottas said at Silverstone. "I think we still have a truly reliable package."