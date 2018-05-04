Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Mercedes eyes Ferrari-Haas style collaboration

"It is profitable for Ferrari, good for Haas"


4 May 2018 - 09h39, by GMM 

Toto Wolff says Mercedes is open to establishing a relationship with a customer team along the lines of Ferrari-Haas.

In recent days, Lance Stroll’s father Lawrence has confirmed that he has discussed the possibility of a closer relationship between Williams and Mercedes.

Williams is resisting that move, but now Mercedes boss Toto Wolff admits that a ’customer team’-type arrangement is possible in the future.

"We’ve seen that the system between Ferrari and Haas is working for both sides," he is quoted by Globo.

"It is profitable for Ferrari, good for Haas and in terms of synergy, there is a lot that can be made to work," the Mercedes chief added.

"So far the partnership has been successful and of course our thinking goes in that direction, either with Williams or with Force India," Wolff revealed.

"But right now we are in the middle of a tough fight for the championship, so we need to prioritise."

Wolff suggested that although a collaboration could get started for 2019, it might take longer to bear fruit.

"We can do something by 2019, we have that ability," he said. "The problem is in the details. It’s not just about increasing production, but doing it in a way that does not hinder anything.

"It would be a long-term project and not something with an immediate impact in 2019," Wolff added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Race (516 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Pre-race (187 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Saturday (734 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Friday (712 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Thursday (311 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Race (708 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Pre-race (274 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Saturday (697 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Friday (680 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Thursday (353 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1