Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Mercedes dominance ’not good for F1’ - Wolff

"Yes, our three-year dominance is over"


26 April 2017 - 09h53, by GMM 

Toto Wolff has admitted the end of Mercedes’ utter dominance is good for the sport.

Throughout the ’power unit’ era to date, Mercedes won every title on offer and almost completely monopolised the top step of the podium.

But in 2017 so far, Mercedes has been defeated two out of three times by Ferrari.

"Yes, our three-year dominance is over," team boss Wolff told the Swiss newspaper Blick.

"It was not always good for formula one. That’s why many fans are now looking forward to a great world championship."

On the other hand, Wolff says Mercedes is enjoying the new, calmer relationship between its drivers.

"Before, for three years we had to consider how to manage Rosberg and Hamilton, but that problem is now gone," said the Austrian.

But Wolff did have to upset Nico Rosberg’s successor Valtteri Bottas in Bahrain by ordering him aside for the faster Lewis Hamilton.

"That never feels good. But the question we had to ask was ’Do we want to lose the race?’

"Valtteri simply didn’t have the tyres under control, so we had to put Lewis ahead," he said.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Sakhir F1 tests - 18-19/04 (502 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Race (424 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Pre-race (205 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Saturday (619 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Friday (586 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Thursday (370 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Race (538 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Pre-race (203 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Saturday (803 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Friday (529 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1