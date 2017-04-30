Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Mercedes denies Vettel switch reports

"It’s very early to talk about a renewal for Valtteri"


30 April 2017 - 12h05, by GMM 

Mercedes chiefs have rubbished rumours Sebastian Vettel could be set to switch from Ferrari to Mercedes for 2018.

German Vettel, the world championship leader and Sochi pole sitter, is out of contract at the end of this year.

As for the rumours of a Mercedes switch, however, team chairman Niki Lauda told ORF: "That’s nonsense.

"Why should Vettel leave Ferrari now that he wins one race after another? It would be crazy," he added.

But according to the rumour, Mercedes sees Vettel as an ideal long-term replacement for fellow German Nico Rosberg, who retired at the end of last year.

Rosberg’s current successor, Valtteri Bottas, has only a one year contract.

"It’s very early to talk about a renewal for Valtteri," team boss Toto Wolff told the Italian broadcaster Sky.

"But I like him a lot and he’s going well. As for the rumours about Vettel, I think at the moment he has the fastest car, and when you have that, you don’t change."

But if Ferrari does have vacancies for 2018, another rumour is that Max Verstappen is first in the Italian team’s sights.

However, Red Bull’s driver manager Helmut Marko told Auto Bild: "Contrary to rumours, there is no performance clause in Verstappen’s contract.

"If we do not release him, he cannot go to Ferrari."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Saturday (641 photos)
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Friday (658 photos)
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Thursday (362 photos)
Photos - Sakhir F1 tests - 18-19/04 (502 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Race (424 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Pre-race (205 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Saturday (619 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Friday (586 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Thursday (370 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Race (538 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1