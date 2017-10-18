Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Mercedes could change car concept for 2018

"It would be a total concept change"


18 October 2017 - 13h46, by GMM 

Mercedes could be set to change direction completely with the concept of its 2018 car.

Although fast, this year’s Mercedes has been dubbed a "diva" by team boss Toto Wolff, as it often mysteriously underperforms.

"The concept may have come to the end of its development," an engineer is quoted as saying by Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport.

Now, the German source speculates that Mercedes could shift gear for 2018, with a higher-rake concept like the one used to good effect recently by Red Bull.

"It would be a total concept change," the engineer added.

"It requires a completely different floor and diffuser type. And such a change includes the risk of a slow start to development."

James Allison, who is Mercedes’ new technical boss, confirmed Wolff’s assessment that the 2017 car is difficult.

But he said: "It’s not been a bad machine for us.

"However, we would like a car that is easier to throw at the race track and guarantee that we get every last little bit from it.

"The changes we have been able to make this year we have, and we hope that next year we make something with a slightly sweeter temperament," Allison added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Race (647 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Pre-race (239 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Saturday (670 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Friday (748 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Thursday (527 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Race (741 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Pre-race (329 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Saturday (645 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Friday (689 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Thursday (513 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1