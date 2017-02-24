Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Mercedes ’closer and closer’ to 1000hp

"There are several improvements in reliability as well"


24 February 2017 - 08h04, by GMM 

Mercedes is inching ever "closer" to the milestone mark of 1000 horse power with its field-leading V6 power unit.

That is the admission of engine boss Aldo Costa, amid reports that while Ferrari, Renault and even Honda are now closing up on Mercedes, the German marque has also made a significant step for 2017.

One year ago, F1 blogger Joe Saward scoffed at reports Mercedes had inched tantalisingly close to 1000hp in the new ’power unit’ era, calling it "Fabulous sh***!"

But Cowell is quoted by the Spanish daily Marca: "We are getting closer and closer (to 1000hp) with every evolution, but we’re not going to say exactly where we are.

"There are several improvements in reliability as well that will allow us to push harder than before and for a longer time," he added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Mercedes W08 launch
Photos - The Sauber C36 Ferrari on track
Photos - Force India VJM10 launch
Photos - Renault F1 RS17 launch
Photos - Sauber C36 launch
Photos - Williams FW40 in details
Photos - 2017 Race of Champions
Photos - Mercedes’ party at Sindelfingen
Photos - 2016 FIA Prize giving ceremony
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (472 photos)
F1

F1
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
Videos - Interview with Sebastian Vettel & Kimi Raikkonen
Video - McLaren MP4-31 launch
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1