F1 - Mercedes chiefs want me to stay - Hamilton

14 May 2018 - 13h08, by GMM 

Lewis Hamilton says even Mercedes’ top bosses are on his side regarding the extension of his contract.

Whether the reigning world champion stays at the German team beyond 2018 is technically not clear.

But after winning in Barcelona, Hamilton told DPA news agency: "We are not far from finalising things.

"It will hopefully happen in the near future.

"All the bosses are here and there is not a single person in the upper hierarchy of the team who has doubts, as far as I can tell," the Briton added.

Notably, Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche was present at the Spanish grand prix.

Team boss Toto Wolff said of Hamilton: "Of course we do not want to lose him, but I also believe that he doesn’t want to go somewhere else.

"Everything is ok. We’ve just had other priorities in recent weeks," he added. "We wanted to take care of the racing car.

"The ink is almost dry, and when it is, we’ll let you know," Wolff said.



