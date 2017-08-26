Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Mercedes breaks ’gentleman’s agreement’ - report

"Ferrari asked before Spa if any teams were planning new engines"


26 August 2017 - 10h28, by GMM 

A spat has reportedly broken out behind the scenes between title protagonists Mercedes and Ferrari.

Auto Bild reports that Mercedes surprised its Italian rival by launching a new engine specification at Spa Francorchamps.

The controversy surrounds the recent ’oil in fuel’ saga, with the FIA having declared that as of the next race at Monza, every engine can only consume a maximum of 0.9 litres.

But Mercedes, Ferrari and the other engine manufacturers had reportedly entered into a ’gentleman’s agreement’ that any upgrade released before Monza would comply with the new 0.9 litre rule.

However, it emerges that Mercedes’ brand new engine at Spa was in fact upgraded according to the existing rules allowing 1.2 litres of oil consumption — therefore breaking the ’gentleman’s agreement’.

"Ferrari asked before Spa if any teams were planning new engines, but the answer was no," reported Germany’s Sport Bild.

Auto Bild said the FIA has confirmed that Mercedes did not breach any official rule.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Belgian GP - Friday (796 photos)
Photos - 2017 Belgian GP - Thursday (443 photos)
Photos - Hungaroring F1 tests - 01-02/08 (640 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Race (634 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Pre-race (206 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Saturday (614 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Friday (850 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Thursday (383 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Race (517 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Pre-race (223 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1