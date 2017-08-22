Logo
F1 - Mercedes approach gives Vettel advantage - Wolff

"I’m discussing it with James Allison"


22 August 2017 - 11h15, by GMM 

Toto Wolff says Mercedes might need a change of tack in order to beat Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel to the 2017 title.

Before the summer break, Vettel won the race in Hungary whilst his closest championship challenger Lewis Hamilton lost more points by voluntarily letting his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas pass late in the race.

Wolff told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "It is clear that Ferrari is all about Vettel, while our philosophy of having two drivers means we are disadvantaged.

"In the last few years this was not a problem as we were fighting for the championship within our team. But now it’s different and we have to adjust," the Mercedes team boss said.

"I’m discussing it with James Allison," Wolff continued. "It will not be enough to correct the problems with the car, as the past years were abnormal championships."

Meanwhile, the Austrian hit back at persistent rumours that with Vettel yet to re-sign with Ferrari for 2018, the German driver could actually be headed to Mercedes.

"That is not true," said Wolff. "We never talked to Seb.

"One of our principles is to talk first with our drivers and see if there is a willingness to continue. Hamilton’s contract ends in 2018, but for now there is no problem," he added.



