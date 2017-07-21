Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Mercedes, Red Bull slam ’Halo’ decision

"The aesthetics are fatal"


21 July 2017 - 10h01, by Olivier Ferret 

Mercedes and Red Bull bosses have hit out at the FIA’s decision to impose the controversial ’Halo’ frontal protection concept for 2018.

Many fans are outraged with this week’s news that the era of fully open cockpits is set to end, with 78 per cent of Auto Motor und Sport readers opposed to Halo.

It is believed that, of the ten teams, only Ferrari voted to introduce Halo.

F1 legend and Mercedes team chairman Niki Lauda said of Halo: "It is absolutely a mistake.

"There is no doubt that safety must improve where possible, but we tried the Halo, the Aeroscreen of Red Bull and now Ferrari tried the Shield. None of them were 100 per cent convincing, but Halo is just wrong," said the triple world champion.

Lauda said one problem is driver visibility, but explained: "The aesthetics are fatal. The Halo destroys the DNA of a formula one car.

"The FIA has got F1 as safe as it gets, and the danger of flying wheels is largely nonexistent because they are always attached. Thankfully, the risk for drivers has become minimal," he added.

Lauda also said the Halo is arriving at an awkward time, just as F1’s new owner Liberty Media is determined to improve the sport.

"We have these faster cars, we’re getting closer to the audience and trying to attract new fans, and now we destroy it with this overreaction," he said.

"There is 100 per cent a better solution than the Halo, otherwise we would not have tried three things. So the most sensible would be to continue our research and if we find something that does not destroy the appearance, introduce it in 2019.

"It’s that simple. There is no reason to rush into something that we regret later," added Lauda.

Red Bull official Dr Helmut Marko told Bild newspaper: "This decision is against the DNA of formula one.

"Technically, it is also not mature. If an injured driver has to be rescued or a car is on fire, there are still no clear guidelines as to whether the cockpit becomes even more dangerous."

And Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said: "I am sceptical about the Halo, but I understand Jean Todt’s decision on safety grounds."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 British GP - Race (517 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Pre-race (223 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Saturday (569 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Friday (753 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Thursday (410 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Race (530 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Pre-race (395 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Saturday (723 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Friday (805 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Thursday (556 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1