Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - ’Mentor’ Alonso helped me thrive in F1 - Sainz

"Fernando mentored me since I was 15"


12 January 2017 - 14h01, by GMM 

Carlos Sainz has singled out fellow Spaniard Fernando Alonso as one of the most influential figures in his rise to formula one.

Although former Toro Rosso teammate Max Verstappen was promoted ahead of him in 2017, Sainz is also highly rated and was earlier linked with Nico Rosberg’s Mercedes seat for 2017.

Red Bull, however, refused to let him go, while Sainz told the Spanish broadcaster Antena 3 that he feels 2016 was a very good year in his career.

"It was a very good year," he said. "Everything went very well and I took a very important step forward in my sporting career in 2016."

And Sainz, 22, said he credits a lot of his rise to prominence in F1 to his friend and countryman Alonso.

"Fernando mentored me since I was 15," he said. "It helped me a lot. Perhaps without him, I would not be here today. I owe him a great deal."

The young Spaniard was also asked about the spectacular crash suffered by his famous namesake and father in the Dakar rally recently, saying it was a "relief" when he phoned to say he was unhurt.

And Sainz jr also revealed that he is training particularly hard for the 2017 season, because the tyres will be grippier and the cars significantly faster and more physical to drive.

"It meant that on New Year’s Eve, I couldn’t party as hard as I did in other years, but you have to make these sacrifices every once in a while," he smiled.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Mercedes’ party at Sindelfingen
Photos - 2016 FIA Prize giving ceremony
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (472 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (256 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (583 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (767 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (423 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Race (674 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (171 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Saturday (596 photos)
F1

F1
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
Videos - Interview with Sebastian Vettel & Kimi Raikkonen
Video - McLaren MP4-31 launch
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1