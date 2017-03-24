Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Melbourne, FP2: Hamilton continues to set the pace in Australia

Just a tenth of a second slower than the best ever lap


24 March 2017 - 07h37, by Olivier Ferret 

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton again went quickest at the Albert Park Circuit as he beat Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel to top spot in the second practice session for Sunday’s Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

Hamilton had claimed P1 in the first practice session of the new F1 season, running just over half a second clear of team-mate Valtteri Bottas and the three-time champion’s late afternoon margin over Vettel was similar, with the German being eclipsed by 0.547s.

Hamilton’s best time of the session, a lap of 1:23.620 was over four seconds quicker than the 2015 FP2 best of 1:27.697 set by Nico Rosberg (last year’s session was run in wet conditions). Indeed, the Briton’s time was just a tenth of a second slower than the best ever lap of Albert Park, Vettel’s 2011 pole lap.

Behind Vettel, Valtteri Bottas was third in the other Mercedes, while Kimi Raikkonen was fourth with a time of 1:24.525.

A tenth of a second behind the Ferrari driver was Red Bull Racing’s Daniel Ricciardo. Team-mate Max Verstappen took sixth place, just over three tenths of a second adrift of the Australian. The Dutch driver did, however, have an off-track moment at the exit of Turn 12 on his first lap on ultra-soft tyres. The trip through the gravel meant his best time of the session, a lap of 1:25.013, came from an earlier effort on super-softs.

Seventh place went to Toro Rosso’s Carlos Sainz with the Spaniard finish just under 1.5s behind Hamilton. Sainz was followed by Haas’ Romain Grosjean, Renault’s Nico Hulkenberg, whiel Daniil Kvyat was tenth in the second Toro Rosso.

Fernando Alonso completed a decent day for troubled McLaren with P12 and a best time of 1:26.000. The two-time champion was 2.380s behind Hamilton’s time. While Alonso completed 19 laps, team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne managed 33 laps after logging just six tours in the earlier session. The Belgian finished the late afternoon session in P17.

There was trouble though for Jolyon Palmer. The Renault driver lost control of the rear of his car and crashed heavily in Turn 16 damaging both the front and back.

Felipe Massa’s session also ended early, though it was due to a mechanical issues rather than a collision. The Brazilian was forced to pull over midway through the session with what appeared to be a gearbox problem.

Pos.DriverTeamTimeLaps
01 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 1:23.620 34
02 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:24.167 35
03 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG 1:24.176 34
04 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:24.525 30
05 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:24.650 27
06 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:25.013 8
07 Carlos Sainz Toro Rosso Renault 1:25.084 34
08 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1:25.436 29
09 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 1:25.478 36
10 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso Renault 1:25.493 39
11 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:25.591 35
12 Fernando Alonso McLaren Honda 1:26.000 19
13 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:26.145 37
14 Felipe Massa Williams Mercedes 1:26.331 6
15 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari 1:26.498 29
16 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 1:26.525 27
17 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Honda 1:26.608 33
18 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber Ferrari 1:26.919 30
19 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:27.279 8
20 Jolyon Palmer Renault F1 1:27.549 4


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Thursday (498 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Wednesday (161 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (10/03) (293 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (09/03) (368 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (08/03) (389 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (07/03) (378 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (02/03) (355 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (01/03) (536 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (28/02) (610 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (26 & 27/02) (777 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1