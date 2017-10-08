Logo
WRC - Meeke nets win in Spain

Citroën driver secures Spanish success


8 October 2017 

Kris Meeke claimed his second victory of the season after a dramatic finale at RallyRACC Catalunya - Rally de España on Sunday.

The Briton added to his early season Mexico triumph with a 28.0sec success on the three-day mixed surface encounter in a Citroën C3.

Sébastien Ogier fended off team-mate Ott Tänak to claim second by 5.0sec in a Ford Fiesta. The Frenchman received a major boost to his bid for a fifth consecutive title when closest rival Thierry Neuville retired with broken suspension.

Dani Sordo won the final live TV Power Stage to claim five bonus points in a Hyundai i20. Meeke took four points for second with Ogier claiming three in third. Tänak and Juho Hänninen, driving a Toyota Yaris, took two and one point respectively.

More news to follow



