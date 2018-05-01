Valtteri Bottas has been given a boost by one of the most respected newspapers in formula one.

Italy’s La Gazzetta dello Sport gave the Finn the highest ranking of all the drivers in Baku — 8 out of 10, equalled only by the impressive Sauber rookie Charles Leclerc.

That is despite the fact that Bottas was distraught after retiring from the lead with mere laps to go due to a puncture.

"He told me it really hurts," Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said.

But Bottas’ performance was at least impressive, as well as timely, given the way the 2019 ’silly season’ is shaping up and with his expiring contract.

"Was he the best? Yes, because he was the only big name that did not make any mistakes during the race," La Gazzetta dello Sport said of Bottas.

"He is proving more than just a support act for Hamilton," the magazine added.

Indeed, Lewis Hamilton even held up the podium proceedings on Sunday as he dashed to commiserate with Bottas prior to lifting the trophy he said his teammate deserved.

"It was a moderate race by Lewis," agreed former F1 driver Robert Doornbos, speaking to Ziggo Sport Totaal.

"You can only say that he was in the right place at the right time, but he was very honest about that afterwards," said the Dutchman.

"I don’t think he’ll be putting that one on his highlights DVD."