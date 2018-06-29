Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Media exaggerating McLaren crisis - Alonso

"They have to sell something to the readers"


29 June 2018 - 08h35, by GMM 

Fernando Alonso says the media is exaggerating the severity of McLaren’s problems.

Some sections of the media say the once-great British team is in crisis, as it struggles for performance and stands down a potential staff revolt.

"There is a lot of exaggerated tension in the media," Alonso said in Austria.

"They have to sell something to the readers, but we are not the worst team. We had a bad weekend at Paul Ricard and we are the first to know it.

"I think those who apparently do a perfect job are behind us in the world championship," said the Spaniard.

However, team bosses have admitted that McLaren is struggling with its wind tunnel, and currently using the Toyota facility in Cologne instead.

Alonso said: "More than the tunnel or no tunnel, it’s about the improvements. We brought a development to Barcelona and were in Q3 but since then we have not brought anything else."


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Thursday (338 photos)
Photos - 2018 French GP - Race (386 photos)
Photos - 2018 French GP - Pre-race (290 photos)
Photos - 2018 French GP - Saturday (456 photos)
Photos - 2018 French GP - Friday (712 photos)
Photos - 2018 French GP - Thursday (338 photos)
Photos - 2018 Canadian GP - Race (575 photos)
Photos - 2018 Canadian GP - Pre-race (308 photos)
Photos - 2018 Canadian GP - Saturday (619 photos)
Photos - 2018 Canadian GP - Friday (709 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC