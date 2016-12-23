In a new series to mark another action-packed FIA World Touring Car Championship season, media representatives from Belgium, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Portugal, Russia, Serbia, Spain, Sweden and UK were asked to put forward their driver, race, overtake, rookie and unsung hero of 2016.

With all votes cast, the Opening Race at WTCC Race of Germany at the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife back in May came out on top of the best race of 2016 poll closely followed by the Opening Race at WTCC Race of Russia and WTCC Race of China.

The German event was notable for José María López’s victory and the crash between Tiago Monteiro and Yvan Muller when the former’s Honda suffered a tyre failure and was struck broadside by the latter’s Citroën as it veered out of control.

This is what Eurosport commentator Martin Haven had to say: “Epic location, huge challenge for the drivers and cars (and tyres) – mingled speed, sensation and carnage”.

Other races to receive votes included the Opening Race at WTCC Race of Hungary, the Main Race at WTCC Race of Portugal and the Main Race at WTCC Race of Argentina.