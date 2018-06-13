Zak Brown says he would loan Lando Norris to another formula one team for experience.

Recently, Formula 2 championship leader Norris - a McLaren junior driver - was linked with a mid-season move to Toro Rosso to replace struggling Brendon Hartley.

The rumour was played down, but McLaren executive Brown said that in theory, he would let Norris go. But only for this year...

"We would like him to get experience somewhere," he confirmed.

"Lando is a McLaren driver and we think he has a bright future here, but if an opportunity came elsewhere we would seriously consider it. But we have got no interest in letting Lando go anywhere long term," Brown added.