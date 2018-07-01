McLaren is working on "correcting" its current performance slump.

That is the news from team boss Eric Boullier, after the once-great British team recently revealed that wind tunnel problems were behind the current lack of pace.

"For now, reaching Q3 is just impossible for us with this car," Fernando Alonso told RTBF broadcaster in Austria.

"We hope to have a substantial improvement in Germany or Hungary by the end of the month," he added.

Team boss Boullier confirmed: "I will not publicly explain the cause of the problems, but they are related to aerodynamics, we understand them and now they will be corrected."

The Frenchman was also asked in Austria about rumours Kimi Raikkonen might be drafted in to replace Alonso in 2019.

"I think we are satisfied with our current drivers and we still expect to keep working with Fernando. I cannot give other comments," said Boullier.