Lando Norris has calmed speculation he could be about to burst into formula one.

The 17-year-old Briton, who is a McLaren junior driver, staked a claim on future F1 superstardom last week by beating Fernando Alonso’s qualifying time in the post-race test at the Hungaroring.

Norris is currently a title contender in European F3.

"I am sure that next year I will not be in F3 again," he is quoted by the Finnish broadcaster MTV.

"I think McLaren is trying to keep the current (F1) lineup, so I think for me it will probably be either Formula 2 or Super Formula in Japan."