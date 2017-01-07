Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - McLaren to run new Honda engine in 2017

"It takes much of the learning from the past two seasons"


7 January 2017 - 10h06, by GMM 

McLaren has revealed that it will use a new Honda engine in 2017.

The Anglo-British collaboration has made progress since its difficult 2015 debut, and now technical boss Tim Goss says the new Honda V6 has been "altered" for "performance and packaging".

"The new power unit takes much of the learning from the past two seasons, but has been specifically redesigned for this season," he added.

Goss said he is hopeful the 2017 chassis rule changes are an opportunity for McLaren-Honda to catch up.

"This season’s changes rank as some of the most significant we’ve ever had in the sport," he said. "That’s likely to change the competition order — because it’s such a big disturbance."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Mercedes’ party at Sindelfingen
Photos - 2016 FIA Prize giving ceremony
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (472 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (256 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (583 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (767 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (423 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Race (674 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (171 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Saturday (596 photos)
F1

F1
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
Videos - Interview with Sebastian Vettel & Kimi Raikkonen
Video - McLaren MP4-31 launch
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1