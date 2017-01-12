Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - McLaren to launch car on February 19 - report

"No, that is not correct"


12 January 2017 - 09h35, by GMM 

McLaren-Honda will launch its 2017 car on February 19, according to the Spanish sports daily AS.

So far, four teams have announced launch dates for the new season: Renault will unveil its single seater on 21 February, Force India on the 22nd, and then Mercedes and Ferrari over the following two days.

But AS claims that McLaren will actually beat all of them to it with an online launch on February 19.

"It has not been confirmed by the team," the correspondent acknowledged.

When contacted by GMM, a McLaren spokesman said of the Spanish report: "No, that is not correct."

Asked if February 21 is actually the right date for McLaren’s launch, the spokesman said: "Both (are) wrong!"



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Mercedes’ party at Sindelfingen
Photos - 2016 FIA Prize giving ceremony
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (472 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (256 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (583 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (767 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (423 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Race (674 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (171 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Saturday (596 photos)
F1

F1
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
Videos - Interview with Sebastian Vettel & Kimi Raikkonen
Video - McLaren MP4-31 launch
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1