F1 - McLaren team rejects BMW rumours

"McLaren Racing and Honda remain fully committed to one another"


6 February 2017 - 08h38, by GMM 

McLaren has dismissed rumours linking the British team with a potential F1 tie-up with German manufacturer BMW.

McLaren’s current works partner in F1 is Honda, the Japanese marque that since 2015 has been clearly the least impressive ’power unit’ performer on the grid.

It then emerged that, for its future road car projects, McLaren Automotive is tying up with BMW, the German carmaker that pulled out of F1 at the end of 2009.

But when some reports hinted at a potential McLaren-BMW collaboration in F1, a spokesman for the British team said the McLaren-Honda project remains "completely unchanged".

"McLaren Racing and Honda remain fully committed to one another in formula one," Marca sports newspaper quotes the spokesman as adding.



