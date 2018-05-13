McLaren says it has taken a "big step" in Barcelona.

The team touched down in Spain with what is effectively a ’B’ spec car, featuring a radical nose design.

Fernando Alonso then qualified 8th.

"So far we’ve qualified 13th on average," the Spaniard said. "This is a big step forward. Everything feels faster and better."

And team boss Eric Boullier said more good progress from the once-great British team is on the way.

"The big step will be followed by many small ones," he said. "The plan is to bring new parts to every race."

Asked if McLaren can catch up with Red Bull, Alonso answered: "It’s up to us. We have the same engine. So it’s just the chassis that makes all the difference."