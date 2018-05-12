McLaren supports the push to make F1 cars easier to overtake next year.

In Barcelona, it emerged that Red Bull’s Christian Horner is furious about the changes to the front wing that have been pushed through for 2019.

But McLaren executive Zak Brown said: "Different opinions have been expressed, but we are ready to support any measures that make the fight closer on the track."

Brown is more concerned about the current McLaren, which features a radical nose in Barcelona.

"It looks good — I hope it’s just as fast. The principle is right, but we’re still learning about it.

"We hope it means a big step in performance," Brown added.