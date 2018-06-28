Logo
F1 - McLaren sidesteps Raikkonen rumours

"We don’t discuss driver matters"


28 June 2018 - 10h38, by GMM 

McLaren has sidestepped reports that Kimi Raikkonen might be in the team’s sights for 2019.

It is already rumoured that Daniel Ricciardo is being lined up as a potential replacement should ’number 1’ Fernando Alonso leave at the end of the year.

Press Association is now reporting that former McLaren driver Raikkonen, who could be replaced at Ferrari by Charles Leclerc, is also in the frame.

A McLaren spokesperson said: "We don’t discuss driver matters."


