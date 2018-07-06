Logo
F1 - McLaren scraps Indycar plans for 2019

"He really wants to win the triple crown"


6 July 2018 - 13h18, by GMM 

McLaren has reportedly scrapped its plans to enter an Indycar team for 2019.

The move was being planned by Zak Brown, but a performance and management crisis within the Woking based team means the Indy dream is the victim.

Auto Motor und Sport reports that the plan is "on hold" on the instruction of team financiers Mansour Ojjeh and the Bahrain royal family.

However, Brown said it is still possible that Fernando Alonso will push to complete his ’triple crown’ next year at the Indy 500.

"As for what Fernando does next year, there are several options," he said.

"He really wants to win the triple crown and we would like to do it with him. For now we are not discussing next year but everything is possible."

Some believe that with Andrea Stella and Gil de Ferran now taking prominent roles at McLaren, Alonso is essentially orchestrating things at McLaren.

Brown even said this week that Alonso was part of the decision to oust Eric Boullier.

"I was not consulted, I was informed," Alonso said at Silverstone.

"Stoffel was also informed. Of course, Zak wanted to know my opinion of Andrea and Gil, but I fully respect any of their decisions."

However, team executive Brown admits that McLaren could still be "years" away from winning.

"I don’t know if it will be two, ten (years) or something in between, but realistically, it will take a while to solve it," he said.

"We have to be very realistic and honest to ourselves and our fans and say we have a long journey."


