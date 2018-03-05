Logo
F1 - McLaren’s Honda decision ’hasty’ - Villadelprat

"As a customer you always have limitations"


5 March 2018 - 11h40, by GMM 

Former F1 engineer Joan Villadelprat wonders if McLaren was right to have dumped Honda.

Already last week, when Honda’s new works partner Toro Rosso topped the mileage charts in Barcelona, driver Brendon Hartley said McLaren’s decision may have been a "mistake".

And now, Spanish former F1 engineer Villadelprat also doubts the wisdom of McLaren’s Honda axe.

"I already had reservations last year and I still do," he told Marca.

"I thought it was a hasty change and that they would miss all the advantages. As a customer you always have limitations, especially it seems when you are with Renault.

"I think French pride will drive them to very much want to beat them (McLaren)," said Villadelprat, who worked for McLaren, Ferrari, Benetton and Prost.

He continued: "I think the McLaren is a very developed car aerodynamically, but as the year progresses, Renault will move ahead.

"They are not investing all of that money from Paris without their own ambitions."

Villadelprat said all McLaren and Fernando Alonso can realistically hope for, therefore, is fourth place behind F1’s existing top three teams.

"I do not doubt that Fernando will do podiums, but further than that I think will be very difficult," he added.

And he thinks that with a more reliable and powerful Honda engine, Toro Rosso could be a surprise of 2018.

"I do not rule out that they will be together with Renault and McLaren. I know very well that they fit perfectly with Honda and they want the project to work, as does Red Bull.

"I’m sure they (Red Bull) will take that engine in 2019 and will help in every way to develop it. Honda’s potential is enormous if someone helps them to channel it," Villadelprat added.



