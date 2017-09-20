Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - McLaren ’only two weeks behind’ - Boullier

"Next year there will be no compromises"


20 September 2017 - 10h03, by GMM 

Eric Boullier insists the long-running ’will they or won’t they?’ McLaren-Honda divorce saga has only slightly delayed the British team’s preparations for 2018.

Although the split was only made official in Singapore, the McLaren team boss says the team is actually only two weeks behind schedule.

"Obviously for a while we will have to work 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to compensate for the two weeks that have passed since the optimal decision-making time," he said.

"But it is quite possible to catch up those two weeks," Frenchman Boullier is quoted by international media reports.

And Boullier said that any delay will also be compensated by Renault’s better engines next year.

"Next year there will be no compromises," he insisted.

"Of course, we do not have experience with Renault’s power unit, unlike some other teams, so we will have to get used to that. But we believe in our engineers."

Not only that, he said development of McLaren’s Honda-powered 2017 car will continue.

"We will increase our workload to compensate for the delay, and then return to our normal schedule of work," said Boullier.

"The transition to another manufacturer of power units will not change our approach. There will be no revolution, only evolution," he added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Race (552 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Pre-race (275 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Saturday (593 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Friday (699 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Thursday (458 photos)
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Race (427 photos)
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Pre-race (164 photos)
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Saturday (620 photos)
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Friday (633 photos)
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Thursday (364 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1