Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - McLaren ’not surprised’ by Norris rumours

"They obviously believe, as we do, that they are very talented"


7 June 2018 - 10h19, by GMM 

McLaren says it is "not surprised" amid reports Red Bull made a move to sign its junior driver Lando Norris.

With Brendon Hartley’s seat at Toro Rosso in doubt, widespread media reports say Red Bull made a move to snap up 18-year-old Briton Norris, the Formula 2 championship leader.

According to the reports, McLaren turned down the request to release Norris ahead of the Austrian grand prix.

"We are not surprised that other teams are looking at our drivers," a McLaren spokesperson is quoted as saying.

"They obviously believe, as we do, that they are very talented."

It is believed, however, that Red Bull could try again in October. It is then that Norris apparently needs to be either signed up by McLaren for 2019, or released.

Also rumoured in recent days is that MotoGP star Marc Marquez could be an option for Toro Rosso.

The Spaniard tested a few-year-old Red Bull car at the Spielberg circuit recently, and Dr Helmut Marko said his performance was "impressive".

"In the coming years, he will set many more records in MotoGP," he told Servus TV. "Maybe after that, formula one will be an issue for him.

"Only a few exceptional talents like John Surtees can succeed in both categories, and Marc has what it takes," Marko added.


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Race (725 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Pre-race (191 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Saturday (759 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Friday (284 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Thursday (974 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Wednesday (280 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Race (528 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Pre-race (189 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Saturday (502 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Friday (650 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik








F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC