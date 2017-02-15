Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - McLaren ’neutral’ amid F1 suspension battle

"You have many ideas that can be interpreted differently"


15 February 2017 - 10h52, by GMM 

Eric Boullier says McLaren is staying out of the fight over controversial suspension designs in 2017.

A big battle between Mercedes and Red Bull, who will race so-called ’active suspension’-mimicking designs this year, and Ferrari could result in an official protest being lodged in Melbourne.

Explaining how the fight broke out, McLaren chief Boullier said: "Today we have very restrictive chassis regulations.

"That means you have many ideas that can be interpreted differently within the scope of the regulations. This is why Ferrari insists upon its opinion," he is quoted by German-language media.

But Boullier said McLaren, fighting back for competitiveness with struggling engine supplier Honda, is staying out of the heat of the battle.

"We are very neutral," he is quoted by Spox. "An agreement has been reached with the FIA, which is that we have to adhere to the existing rules but disclose our procedures in more detail."

But Boullier thinks he has a better solution to the controversy.

"To be honest, one day we should just end it and copy road cars and bring back active suspension," he said.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Race of Champions
Photos - Mercedes’ party at Sindelfingen
Photos - 2016 FIA Prize giving ceremony
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (472 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (256 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (583 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (767 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (423 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Race (674 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (171 photos)
F1

F1
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
Videos - Interview with Sebastian Vettel & Kimi Raikkonen
Video - McLaren MP4-31 launch
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1