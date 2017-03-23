Logo
F1 - McLaren must keep up ’motivation’ - Hakkinen

"But it’s not going to get better by worrying"


23 March 2017 - 12h25, by GMM 

McLaren-Honda must be focused in order to emerge from its dire current situation.

That is the advice of Mika Hakkinen, the team’s 1998 and 1999 world champion who has actively returned to McLaren for 2017 as a partner ambassador.

With the blame being put squarely on hapless works engine partner Honda, McLaren had a dire winter and could line up towards the back of the Melbourne grid this weekend.

But Hakkinen told Turun Sanomat newspaper: "I believe McLaren will turn around the situation, even though it’s not going to be easy.

"But it’s not going to get better by worrying. It is going to take a lot of hard work, team spirit, motivation and problem solving," the Finn added.

"Eyes need to be open to find the right people to correct the errors. But they are certainly already there in the team and working on it," said Hakkinen.



