F1 - McLaren looking at series outside F1 - Brown

"It would be interesting to take part in Le Mans and win"


16 May 2018 - 11h37, by GMM 

If F1 budgets go down, McLaren will consider entering teams in other racing series.

That is the claim of Zak Brown, whose top driver Fernando Alonso is already splitting his time between F1 and the world endurance championship this year.

Last year the Spaniard also did the Indy 500, with American Brown admitting it is "an important market" for McLaren.

"Now we are assessing the budget constraints in formula one and understanding if they allow us to look more closely at other racing series," he said.

"It would be interesting to take part in Le Mans and win," Brown added.

"Our shareholders like our ideas, as long as they are financially viable, they make sense for the brand and we will be successful on the track," he said.



