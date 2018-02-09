Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - McLaren hopes to ’influence’ Renault engine

Forge a strong relationship to influence their work


9 February 2018 - 14h29, by GMM 

McLaren’s aerodynamics boss has tipped the British team to have a successful relationship with Renault.

This week, Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul warned that, as a customer, McLaren will not be able to influence the development direction of the engine for now.

But Peter Prodromou knows what life as a Renault customer is like, having been a leading player at Red Bull in the Sebastian Vettel era.

"The relationship was very positive and extremely fruitful," he is quoted by Spain’s AS newspaper.

"And part of the success was not only attributed to Milton Keynes but also Viry," he explained.

"For instance, the diffuser is something we worked on very closely together. I hope we can replicate that relationship at McLaren now," said Prodromou.

"It’s different of course and we are customers.

"But over time I think we can work closely and forge strong relationships in which we can influence some of the work they do, and we’ll get the additional benefits that come from a relationship with a manufacturer," he added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 FIA Prize giving ceremony
Photos - Alfa Romeo Sauber launch
Photos - Yas Marina F1 tests - 28-29/11 (330 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (523 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (231 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (535 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (849 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (305 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Race (566 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (302 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1