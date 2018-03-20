McLaren has sorted its problems in time for this weekend’s 2018 season opener.

Despite dumping Honda and switching to Renault, the once-great British marque remained the team with the most problems in winter testing.

"We didn’t have the reliability we had hoped for in winter testing," team boss Eric Boullier admitted before the first race in Melbourne.

"But all the issues we faced have since been addressed back at the factory."

Some have said podiums and wins might be on the cards for the newly orange-liveried car this year.

But Boullier warned against high expectations so soon after the three difficult Honda seasons and a less than smooth winter.

"We’re not expecting miracles to be worked overnight — far from it," said the Frenchman.

"But what we do know is that we’ll give it our all this weekend."