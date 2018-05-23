Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - McLaren denies link to Nicholas Latifi

"There is no question of a connection"


23 May 2018 - 11h11, by GMM 

McLaren has denied any link between its new shareholder and the career of a young Formula 2 driver.

Michael Latifi, the father of Force India reserve Nicholas Latifi, has bought 10 per cent of the McLaren Group for almost $270 million.

But a team spokesman says the deal is entirely separate to the racing career of Nicholas Latifi.

"There is no question of a connection between the investment in McLaren by Michael Latifi and the career of Nicholas Latifi as a driver," he told the Dutch publication Formule 1.

"That is a provision in the deal that was made equally by Michael Latifi and McLaren," the spokesman added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Race (528 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Pre-race (189 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Saturday (502 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Friday (650 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Thursday (402 photos)
Photos - Alonso wins on WEC debut with Toyota at Spa (212 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Race (516 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Pre-race (187 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Saturday (734 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Friday (712 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1