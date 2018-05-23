McLaren has denied any link between its new shareholder and the career of a young Formula 2 driver.

Michael Latifi, the father of Force India reserve Nicholas Latifi, has bought 10 per cent of the McLaren Group for almost $270 million.

But a team spokesman says the deal is entirely separate to the racing career of Nicholas Latifi.

"There is no question of a connection between the investment in McLaren by Michael Latifi and the career of Nicholas Latifi as a driver," he told the Dutch publication Formule 1.

"That is a provision in the deal that was made equally by Michael Latifi and McLaren," the spokesman added.