Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - McLaren denies Alonso to skip Singapore

"It’s completely untrue"


9 August 2017 - 09h57, by GMM 

McLaren executive Zak Brown has slammed suggestions Fernando Alonso may miss another grand prix this year.

In May, the Spaniard sat out Monaco in order to contest the fabled Indy 500.

Now, rumours are circulating that Alonso could return to the wheel of an Indycar for the American series’ finale at the Sonoma road course in California.

But that would require that he misses F1’s popular Singapore night race in mid September.

"It’s completely untrue," Brown is quoted by Le Journal de Montreal newspaper.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Hungaroring F1 tests - 01-02/08 (640 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Race (634 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Pre-race (206 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Saturday (614 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Friday (850 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Thursday (383 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Race (517 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Pre-race (223 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Saturday (569 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Friday (753 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1