F1 - McLaren denies Alonso-Le Mans report

"Zak has never made any such comment"


3 January 2017 - 10h05, by GMM 

McLaren has rubbished reports that Fernando Alonso will star as the British marque prepares to return to Le Mans.

The Spanish website motoryracing.com said the information came straight from McLaren’s new executive chief Zak Brown, who was quoted as saying the team has acknowledged Alonso’s desire to tackle the fabled 24 hour sports car race.

But a McLaren spokesman told GMM: "The motoryracing.com story is totally untrue, and Zak has never made any such comment."



