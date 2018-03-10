Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - McLaren defends ’aggressive’ 2018 car

"We have an ambitious design that will eventually pay off"


10 March 2018 - 08h41, by GMM 

McLaren has defended the ’aggressive’ design of its 2018 car.

Even after dumping Honda, the British team is still the team that endured the most troubled 2018 winter.

Many believe the problem can be traced to the aggressive packaging of the orange car, with burn marks and emergency venting seen at the back of the engine cover.

But team boss Eric Boullier insisted: "If you want to get back to the front, you have to develop aggressively.

"We have an ambitious design that will eventually pay off," he added.

The result of the troubled winter, however, is that Boullier cannot even guarantee a race finish in Melbourne.

"We have not done enough for that," he said. "We cannot say with certainty that we have already seen all of the problem areas."

But Boullier says there are positive signs, including that Fernando Alonso "if happy with the balance".

"He says he has seen enough to judge the car," the Frenchman added. "It’s not enough for the engineers, of course. They want to see more data."

However, Boullier says there are strong signs that McLaren is in the fight somewhere behind the ’big three’ teams, with Renault and Haas believed to be leading that group.

"At the front are Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari," he said. "The group behind them has moved closer together, and we’re in the middle of that."

And so he rejected the claims of some pundits and fans that even after Honda, McLaren remains in crisis.

"I propose to return to this conversation after the first three races of the season," said Boullier.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 09/03 (289 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 08/03 (450 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 07/03 (577 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 06/03 (380 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 01/03 (305 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 28/02 (154 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 27/02 (413 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 26/02 (496 photos)
Photos - Toro Rosso STR13 launch
Photos - Haas VF-18 launch
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1