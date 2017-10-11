Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - McLaren could let Alonso race at Daytona

"The priority is formula one"


11 October 2017 - 11h04, by GMM 

McLaren could let Fernando Alonso contest the famous Daytona 24 hour endurance sports car race early next year.

It is believed the British team and the Spanish driver are discussing the fine details of their F1 contract for 2018.

Alonso skipped Monaco to contest the Indy 500 this year, but he has expressed interest in trying his hand at Le Mans in 2018.

Referring to Monaco, Indy and Le Mans, Alonso now refers regularly to his ambition to secure the motor racing ’triple crown’.

"The priority is formula one," he said, "with triple crown in the background. But there are many possibilities to do a fantastic 2018."

France’s Auto Hebdo reports that Alonso, 36, may be allowed to try to win the Daytona 24 hour race early next year.

"The race has a great history and it is held in January, when the F1 season has not begun," a report in the Spanish newspaper El Mundo Deportivo read.

A team owned by McLaren executive Zak Brown, United Autosports, races at Daytona.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Race (647 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Pre-race (239 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Saturday (670 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Friday (748 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Thursday (527 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Race (741 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Pre-race (329 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Saturday (645 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Friday (689 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Thursday (513 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1