Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - McLaren chassis ’restless’ on track - de la Rosa

"No one is attacking like Fernando"


3 March 2017 - 16h33, by GMM 

Honda is having a troubled start to its 2017 season, but the McLaren chassis is also far from perfect.

That is the claim of the British team’s former driver Pedro de la Rosa, who has been in Barcelona to take in the opening test of the pre-season.

"The McLaren is more nervous than I expected," he told El Confidencial.

"I see a Fernando (Alonso) who has to work on the steering wheel more than is ideal. The car is unstable in turns 1 and 5 and tends to lock wheels.

"No one is attacking like Fernando. I really did not expect the McLaren to be as restless on these wide tyres," de la Rosa added.

On the other hand, de la Rosa hailed his other former team, amid widespread hopes that Ferrari can mount a challenge to Mercedes this year.

"The Ferrari is very agile and obviously good," said the 46-year-old Spaniard. "Of course, I don’t know how much fuel they are using, but on the road it is really impressive."

De la Rosa, however, backs the consensus that Mercedes continues to lead the pack.

"The Mercedes is so good in turns 1 and 2," he said. "No car is faster there. I think the car has a lot of downforce.

"I really enjoyed watching the new cars — now the only missing thing is engine noise to match! In terms of how they look, I can’t understand why the shark fins were allowed again.

"They had been banned because everyone found them ugly. Why are they back again?" wondered de la Rosa.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (02/03) (355 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (01/03) (536 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (28/02) (610 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (26 & 27/02) (777 photos)
Photos - Red Bull RB13 launch
Photos - Toro Rosso STR12 launch
Photos - Haas F1 VF17 launch
Photos - Williams FW40 launch
Photos - The Mercedes W08 in the studio
Photos - McLaren MCL32 launch
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1