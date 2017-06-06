Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - McLaren car among ’best’ in 2017

"We now have a car that could be on the podium with a proper engine"


6 June 2017 - 13h05, by GMM 

Honda might be badly struggling, but McLaren is confident it has one of the very best cars on the 2017 grid.

"We now have one of the best cars in the field," confirmed technical boss Matt Morris. "We had some problems last year but now we have a really good platform on which to build."

But Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport claims Honda’s power deficit is up to 100hp, amid reports the Japanese marque’s MGU-H is not able to last even two race weekends.

One unnamed team member said: "We now have a car that could be on the podium with a proper engine."

So for now, amid all sorts of rumours about the future of the McLaren-Honda partnership, team boss Eric Boullier said the Woking outfit will continue to push on.

"We will continue to develop our car to the maximum possible," he said, "so that we’re ready for the day when the engine is working."

Unfortunately, that day is not coming yet. A scheduled upgrade for this weekend’s Canadian grand prix has been postponed indefinitely.

"The main problem is vibration," Honda’s Yusuke Hasegawa is quoted by Speed Week.

"We are doing everything to bring an improved version to the race track as soon as possible, but I cannot promise (when)."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Race (572 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Pre-race (222 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Saturday (750 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Friday (447 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Thursday (800 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Wednesday (211 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Race (483 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Pre-race (233 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Saturday (650 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Friday (744 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1