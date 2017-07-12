Ferrari has emerged as an unlikely option for McLaren, as rumours of a looming divorce with struggling works partner Honda persist.

In recent days, speculation the McLaren-Honda split will proceed has waned.

But Italy’s authoritative La Gazzetta dello Sport now claims Ferrari - once McLaren’s arch title nemesis - has received an "exploratory enquiry" from the British team about the possibility of an engine deal.

"It is a dramatic and unpredictable scenario that years ago would have been unimaginable," the sports newspaper said.